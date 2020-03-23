ANMI to SEBI: Tell States to consider stock broking as ‘essential service’

Galaxy Z Flip review: An innovative head-turner of a phone
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Stock brokers’ body Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) has requested SEBI to ‘declare capital markets as essential services’ throughout the country. This comes in the backdrop of stock brokers are being stopped from opening their offices and employees facing a backlash. A decision was taken by the Centre and SEBI to keep stock and commodity markets open as usual.
But while the markets have been kept open, brokers are currently not being allowed to open their offices in many States. Only Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan have so far declared stock broking an essential service. Delhi and Kolkata, home to a number of stock brokers, are witnessing high tension with brokers not being allowed to open their offices.
“The State governments of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Delhi have extended Janata Curfew to March 31. However, are no explicit guidelines/notifications have been issued by these State governments exempting capital markets/stock brokers’ offices from the total lockdown,” a letter from ANMI to SEBI said. In Mumbai, clarifications were issued to authorities to exempt employees working in exchanges and broking offices from the lockdown. No such clarifications/guidelines have been being issued by other State governments, ANMI said.
ANMI further said that all financial markets are integrated globally, and India is among the top seven markets globally in equity volumes. Hence, equity and derivative markets cannot be shut down while global exchanges/financial markets are actively operating.
SEBI and the exchanges have permitted trading via terminals from various locations in the country. Though up to 50 per cent of the front office staff of broking offices have been allowed to work from home, such a facility cannot be extended to back office staff and those looking after servers and operational affairs. Thus, it is imperative to declare capital markets/ stock broking services as essential services exempted from the lockdown, the letter said.
“Finance Ministry and SEBI have permitted stock exchanges to function normally as part of essential services. However, the staff serving back offices, servers and operational dependencies cannot entirely operate from home. And therefore, it is imperative to declare stock broking services as ‘essential services’ exempted from the lockdown. While Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan have issued necessary circulars, we support ANMI’s request to SEBI to implement this across India,” said Lav Chaturvedi, ED & CEO, Reliance Securities.
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) has slipped below the important ...
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...