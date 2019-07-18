Company news: Apollo Pipes

The board of Apollo Pipes on Thursday approved the acquisition of assets along with the related properties’ rights, benefits, etc. of the Bangalore production unit of Kisan Mouldings at below ₹30 crore. The unit has production capacity of 9,000 tpa. The acquisition will result in higher volumes, presence in new regions, better competitive strengths and reduced freight cost, it said. The stock slipped 0.97 per cent at ₹395.05 on the BSE.