Stocks

Company news: Apollo Pipes

| Updated on July 18, 2019 Published on July 18, 2019

The board of Apollo Pipes on Thursday approved the acquisition of assets along with the related properties’ rights, benefits, etc. of the Bangalore production unit of Kisan Mouldings at below ₹30 crore. The unit has production capacity of 9,000 tpa. The acquisition will result in higher volumes, presence in new regions, better competitive strengths and reduced freight cost, it said. The stock slipped 0.97 per cent at ₹395.05 on the BSE.

Published on July 18, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
HDFC m-cap tops ₹4-lakh cr mark as shares zoom to record high