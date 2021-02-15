Arohan Financial files draft red herring prospectus

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Arohan Financial Services Ltd, a Kolkata-based NBFC and microfinance institution (MFI), has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with the market regulator.
While the company did not disclose the amount it intends to raise through the IPO, market sources pegged it about ₹1,750-1,800 crore.
The offer comprises fresh issuance of shares amounting to ₹850 crore. The company will have an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 2.7 crore shares by Maj Invest Financial Inclusion Fund II K/S, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Tano India Private Equity Fund II, TR Capital III Mauritius and Aavishkaar Goodwell India Microfinance Development Company II Ltd collectively.
About 50 per cent of the offer would be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent to non-institutional investors, up to 35 per cent for retail investors and about 5 per cent for employees.
The company may also raise ₹150 crore through a pre-IPO placement.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Limited and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
The new issue’s net proceeds will be utilised for augmenting the company’s capital base to meet its future capital requirements which is expected to be deployed in FY22.
As of September 30, 2020, the company, which commenced its operations in 2006 has served about 2.21 million borrowers across 17 states and stands as the largest NBFC-MFI in Eastern India as per gross loan portfolio.
Between FY17 and FY20, as per a Crisil report, Arohan Financial Services had the second-highest gross loan portfolio growth at 68 per cent AGR and stood amongst the top five NBFC-MFIs in the country.
The company’s microfinance business operates out of 710 branches across 11 states, and the MSME lending business has a reach across eight states through its ten branches.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...