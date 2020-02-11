Stocks

Arrow Greentech to turn ex-rights

| Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 11, 2020

 

Shares of Arrow Greentech will turn ex-rights on Wednesday. The company plans to issue one equity share of ₹10 each on rights basis for cash at a premium of ₹26 a share for every five shares held. Investors wishing to receive the rights shares need to own Arrow Greentech shares by Tuesday. The stock is currently ruling around ₹61.

Shareholders will closely monitor the response to the issue. Meanwhile, the company’s board will meet on February 13 to declare Q3 results.

