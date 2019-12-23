As Jharkhand sees new dawn, focus is on miners

The beleaguered mining sector faces one more headwind. With Jharkhand set to see a change of guard with the JMM-Congress combine forming the government, investors will closely monitor the initiatives and programmes of the new regime. With the new Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh ending most of its predecessor’s initiatives, Jharkhand-based firms, especially miners such as SAIL, Tata Steel, Hindalco and Hindustan Copper, will closely monitor the new policy decisions.