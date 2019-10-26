Ashoka Buildcon may build on new orders

Ashoka Buildcon has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the Bundelkhand Expressway Project (UP). The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority had invited the bid for the project for which Ashoka Buildcon quoted ₹1,079.52 crore.

Recently, the company bagged orders worth ₹313.72 crore from SRIT India Private Limited for Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure. Shareholders will closely monitor execution of the projects by the company.