Stocks

Ashoka Buildcon may build on new orders

| Updated on October 25, 2019 Published on October 26, 2019

(file photo)

Ashoka Buildcon has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the Bundelkhand Expressway Project (UP). The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority had invited the bid for the project for which Ashoka Buildcon quoted ₹1,079.52 crore.

Recently, the company bagged orders worth ₹313.72 crore from SRIT India Private Limited for Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure. Shareholders will closely monitor execution of the projects by the company.

Published on October 26, 2019
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rights issue pricing puts selling pressure on Piramal Enterprises