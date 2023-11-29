Aurionpro Solutions Ltd’s shares were up by 0.82 per cent after the company received the “Best Transaction Banking Implementation: Most Impactful Project” award at the 5th IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards for its collaboration with Punjab National Bank.

The company reported that the implementation, including Host-to-Host integration of the CMS system with Corporate ERPs, enhances workflow efficiency for PNB, aligning with its commitment to excellence.

“The strategic partnership between Punjab National Bank and Aurionpro Solutions in implementing the Transaction Banking solution stands as a remarkable achievement in the financial sector,” says Nikhil Gokhale, Director, Research & Digital Properties at IBS Intelligence.

“The Transaction Banking platform’s modular design catering to diverse banking needs, including Corporate Internet Portal, Payments, Collections, Receivable Management, Trade, Forex, and Financial Supply Chain Management (FSCM), positions PNB favourably in addressing the multifaceted requirements of its clientele,” he added.

The shares were up by 0.82 per cent to ₹1,810 at 12:07 pm on the BSE.