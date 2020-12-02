Axis MF to launch Special Situation Fund tomorrow

Axis Mutual Fund will launch new fund offer of its ‘Special Situations Fund’ that will invest in companies that are tapping into disruptive growth opportunities. The NFO will be open for subscription between December 4 and 18. Benchmarked against Nifty 500 TRI, the fund will capture opportunities across the disruption value chain in both domestic and global markets and across the market cap spectrum.

The changes wrought by the pandemic have accelerated the disruptive trends and these trends are expected to sustain in the post pandemic economy as well, said the fund house.

Eyeing disruptive change

A combination of government push, global investments and domestic ingenuity and focus on low cost, wide adoption models have already bought unique transformative solutions in India such as Aaadhar, UPI etc. Financial markets are usually slow to recognise disruptive innovation and the impact of unanticipated change is often overlooked by investors. This can lead to a significant gap between market expectations and the actual growth potential of the disruptive change, it added.

Axis Special Situations Fund is an attempt by Axis AMC to create a dedicated equity fund that focuses and invests in these opportunities both across India and global markets. Overseas investments will be advised by Schroder (which owns about 25 per cent shareholder in Axis AMC).

Chandresh Kumar Nigam, MD, Axis AMC, said as the world transforms led by ever accelerating technological change and innovation, investors need to be able to allocate to and benefit from this theme.