Axis MF’s Healthcare ETF

December 07, 2020

Axis Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s approval for its Axis Healthcare Exchange Traded Fund. According to the scheme information document, the fund, an open-ended exchange traded fund tracking the Nifty Healthcare index, will allocate 95-100 per cent to equity instruments covered by the Nifty Healthcare Index , and up to 5 per cent to debt and money market instruments. The minimum application amount is ₹5,000. Jinesh Gopani will be the fund manager.

