Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund acquires 563,113 equity shares of Indiabulls Real Estate

Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund has acquired 563,113 equity shares of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited on 17 November 2021, which coupled with previous acquisitions has crossed the 2 per cent threshold. Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund has delegated to its discretionary investment manager Baillie Gifford & Co (BG) voting rights in relation to 32,147,820 equity shares of Indiabulls. "Consequently, BG has the power to exercise voting rights in relation to such equity shares of the Target Company held by the Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund.

It is clarified that BG does not hold any equity shares in the Target Company, and has only been delegated with the power to exercise voting rights over equity shares in the Target Company, " according to a stock exchange filing. "The acquisition of 563,113 shares together with previous acquisitions since the last disclosure on 25 July 2021 has crossed the 2% threshold. Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund has delegated to BG, voting rights in relation to its 563,113 equity shares of the Target Company," it added.