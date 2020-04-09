Stocks

Bajaj Electricals share price rises 12%

Internet Desk | Updated on April 09, 2020 Published on April 09, 2020

The scrip of Bajaj Electricals is among the top performers of the indices on Thursday.

The stock has gained 12.37 per cent to Rs 323.40 on NSE and registered a 20 per cent rise in the last three trading sessions.

It is up 23 per cent from the 52-week low of Rs 260 recorded on April 3.

