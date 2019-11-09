What to watch: Balmer Lawrie & Co board meet on Monday

The board of directors of Balmer Lawrie & Company will meet on Monday to consider quarterly and half-yearly results for the period ended September 2019. Besides, the board will also decide on bonus issue. It may be recalled that the company had rewarded its shareholders with a 3:1 bonus issue in 2016 and a 3:4 bonus issue in 2013. Shareholders would closely monitor the financial performance and bonus ratio. Record date would also be an important information.