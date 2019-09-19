Stocks

Banking, PSU debt fund from Tata MF

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

 

Tata Mutual Fund has launched Tata Banking and PSU Debt fund — an open-ended debt scheme which will predominantly invest in debt instruments of banks, public sector undertakings, public financial institutions and municipal bonds.

The fund aims to minimise credit risk while generating return through a blend of accruals and rate movements, the fund house said in a release. There is no entry and exit load.

The fund will be managed by Amit Somani, Senior Fund Manager — Fixed Income at Tata Mutual Fund.

The NFO is open for subscription from Thursday to October 3.

The benchmark index is CRISIL Banking and PSU Debt Index. According to AMFI, the assets under management of Tata MF stood at ₹53,640.69 crore during April-June 2019.

Published on September 19, 2019
new fund offer
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
SAT asks SEBI to recalculate fee levied on ICAP India