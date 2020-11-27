Baroda Banking & PSU Bond Fund

Baroda Mutual Fund on Friday launched the new fund offer of Baroda Banking and PSU Bond Fund. The subscription will close on December 10.

The open-ended debt scheme will invest 80-100 per cent of its corpus into debt and money-market instruments issued by banks, public sector undertakings, public financial institutions and municipal bonds, and up to 20 per cent in other debt and money market instruments.

It may also allocate up to 10 per cent of its assets into units issued by real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts. The minimum application is ₹5,000.