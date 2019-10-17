BASF in focus as it eyes petrochemical complex

BASF is teaming up with partners to study the feasibility of a petrochemicals complex in India worth up to $4 billion, which would be the world’s first-to-be fully powered by renewable energy. A Reuters report said that BASF had signed a MoU with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Adani Group and Borealis AG to further evaluate a collaboration to build the chemicals site in Mundra, Gujarat. BASF would foot roughly half of the overall investments. Shares of both BASF will remain in focus.