BEL jumps on Defence order win

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd jumped over 6 per cent after the PSU said it has received a ₹1,355-crore order from the Ministry of Defence to provide 10 naval gunfire control systems for Indian Navy ships. The systems are expected to be delivered over the next five years. The naval gunfire control system is designed to track air and surface targets and can be mounted on various medium or short-range guns that are available on-board ships, it said. Shares of BEL, which rose to ₹128, closed the day with a gain of 5.3 per cent at ₹126.40 on the BSE.