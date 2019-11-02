BEML, 8K Miles, Escorts Unichem results today

Stocks

Over 20 companies will declare their quarterly results for the period ended September 2019 on Saturday. Among them are 8K Miles Software, Advanced Enzyme, Andhra Petrochem, Aspira Path, BEML, CG Vak Software, Escorts, Future Supply Chain, Jocil, , Kriti Ind, Kriti Nutrients, Mangalam Drugs, Nath Bio-Genes, Pudumjee Paper, Relaxo Footwears, Super Spinning Mills, Trident, Ucal Fuel Systems, Unichem Lab, Vardhman Acrylics, Zen Tech and Zenotech Lab.

