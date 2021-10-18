Stocks

Benchmark indices open firm

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 18, 2021

Sensex extends gains above 61,000 level

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened the week in positive territory.

The Sensex spurted 400 points or 0.65 per cent in the opening session, while the Nifty jumped 130 points or 0.71 per cent to 18,468.

Published on October 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

NSE
BSE
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like