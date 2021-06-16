Stocks

Benchmark indices open flat

BL Internet Desk | Updated on June 16, 2021

Sensex up a shade at 52,764

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened flat on Wednesday.

Sensex was at 52,764, down 9 points at 52,754. The Nifty was also little changed at 15,866.

