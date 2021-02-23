Stocks

Benchmark indices open in the green

BL Internet Desk | Updated on February 23, 2021 Published on February 23, 2021

Sensex up 132 points at 49,977

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Tuesday's session in positive terrritory. Sensex was up 132 points or 0.47 per cent at 49,977, while the Nifty was up 50 points or 0.34 per cent at 14,725.

 

 

Published on February 23, 2021
NSE
BSE
stocks and shares
