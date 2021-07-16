Stocks

Benchmark indices open in the green

BL Internet Desk | Updated on July 16, 2021

Highs and lows The state of the common man stands in contrast to a soaring Sensex

Sensex up a shade at 53,180

The benchmark indices opened in the green on Friday. The 30-share Sensex was up 21 points or 0.04 per cent at 53,180. Nifty gained 25 points or 0.16 per cent at 15,949.

Published on July 16, 2021

