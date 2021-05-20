Stocks

Benchmark indices open in the red

BL Internet Desk | Updated on May 20, 2021

Sensex slips 56 points to 49,845, Nifty down 43 points at 14,986

Benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened on the back-foot on Thursday.

Sensex slipped 56 points or 0.11 per cent to 49,845..Nifty dropped 43 points or 0.29 per cent to 14,986

Published on May 20, 2021

