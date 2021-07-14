Stocks

Benchmark indices open in the red

BL Internet Desk | Updated on July 14, 2021

Sensex down 114 points at 52,655

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Wednesday's session in the red.

The 30-share index was down 114 points or 0.22 per cent at 52,655, in early trading. Nifty skidded 34 poiints or 0.22 per cent at 15,777.

Published on July 14, 2021

