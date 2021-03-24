Benchmark indices weak, Sensex falls 320 points to 49,730

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, dropped over 0.5 per cent in the morning session on Wednesday.

At 10:00 am, Sensex was at 49,730, down 320 points or 0.64 per cent lower, while the Nifty was at 14,718, down 95 points or 0.65 per cent.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy's and NTPC. The laggards were ONGC, SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank.

More Brace for volatility amidst weak global cues

According to an agency report, the Sensex dropped in early trade, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid a negative trend in global markets.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 280.15 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 50,051.44, and Nifty advanced 78.35 points or 0.53 per cent to 14,814.75.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 108.24 crore, as per exchange data.

"The sudden surge in COVID-19 cases globally is a cause for concern. Markets had discounted a sharp recovery in global GDP growth in 2021. But now, with parts of Germany, France and Italy going through the third wave and regional lockdowns, global GDP growth is likely to be below estimates," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The recent crash in crude is a reflection of reduced demand emanating from declining economic activity, he said, adding that in India, the second wave in some prominent cities is adding to the concern.(with inputs from PTI)