Benchmark indices open on a strong note

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 05, 2020 Published on October 05, 2020

Sensex jumps over 1 per cent, while the Nifty gains 0.85 per cent

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened the week on a firm note. The Sensex jumped 450 points or 1.16 per cent at 39,147, while the Nifty sped up 96 points or 0.85 per cent to 11,513.

