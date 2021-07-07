Benchmark indices trade flat amid volatility: Sensex up 17 pts, Nifty above 15,800

Benchmark indices were trading flat during the afternoon on Wednesday, led by financials.

Market remained lacklustre as indices moved in a narrow range, switching between gains and losses amid lack of domestic triggers. Investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the crucial Q1-FY22 result season, with TCS set to open the financial report card on Thursday.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 52,878.95, up 17.77 points or 0.03 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 53,006.00 and a low of 52,751.76.

The Nifty 50 was trading near the day’s high of 15,850.95 at 15,822.20, up 3.95 points or 0.02 per cent. It hit an intraday low of 15,779.70.

Nifty may slip 50 points at open

Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, UPL, Shree Cements and Nestle India were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while ONGC, Titan, Grasim, IOC and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top laggards.

Monsoon, GST factors

According to Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd, a private report has claimed that monsoon rainfall in India has turned deficit for the first time this year. After a robust start to the season in June, 30 per cent of the country has witnessed inadequate rainfall. This has further worried investors, he said.

Sensex, Nifty trade in a narrow range

Another major concern for investors was the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection falling below ₹1 lakh crore for the first time in eight months in June.

“US markets gave mixed reaction as the Dow and S&P 500 both dipped on Tuesday, with financials and other sectors connected to economic growth leading the way lower, while the Nasdaq climbed to a new high. Asian markets also traded with mixed sentiments following the global trends,” added Garg.

Realty records gains

On the sectoral front, auto and IT stocks continued to track losses even as financials and realty sustained gains. FMCG stocks also recovered, extending gains in the first half.

Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were up 0.22 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively. Nifty FMCG was up 0.43 per cent. Nifty Realty recorded the highest gains and was up 1.86 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto was down 0.24 per cent while Nifty IT was down 0.17 per cent.

Broader indices

As for the broader indices, mid-cap stocks outperformed the benchmarks while small-cap stocks continued to remain under pressure.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.17 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.05 per cent.

The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.13 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.05 per cent.

The volatility index rose 0.42 per cent to 12.33.