Better linkage between spot and futures markets will bring more participants: BSE CEO

The country’s oldest exchange BSE will be completing one year in the commodity derivatives segment this month. Though a year’s performance means nothing, the exchange has gained confidence to levy trading charges, reversing its earlier stance of offering it for free. In an interview with BusinessLine, Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO, BSE, shares his views and vision for the exchange’s commodity play. Excerpts:

How do you rate your performance in the last one year?

It has been an eventful and interesting journey. We started with non-agriculture commodity futures but entered agriculture space sooner than expected. Today some of our agriculture contracts are doing much better than older exchanges and in some we are comparable. Though it is early days, we are reasonably satisfied with our progress. In the early days, we did not have terminals installed, as vendors were not ready. We are now working with software vendors, even supporting them financially to take our software to every nook and corner of this country.

What pushed the BSE to enter the agriculture commodity space earlier than planned?

We had signed agreements with various associations a year before we launched operations. For whatever reasons, they asked us to launch agriculture contracts. When we started, we did not want people to trade only in gold or guarseed. We wanted to provide various commodities. We had to give ourselves a series of products to call us a serious commodity exchange. We have done it in a calibrated manner and entered into agriculture commodities where we can handle the warehousing, testing and delivery parts.

Unlike other exchanges, was starting off with compulsory delivery of contracts a hurdle?

When SEBI allowed stock exchanges to enter the commodity space, they wanted to enforce better practices. One of the mishaps that happened in the commodity space was due to the lack of physical delivery. Both the Government and the regulator wanted linkage between physical and futures trade established. Otherwise the exchanges are not useful to the trade. They only create confusion in the market. Equity derivatives also started without delivery. Rightfully, because there was no delivery in index. Now, of course, you can deliver index funds, but when they started there were no sizeable index funds. But across the world index derivatives trade without delivery. Though the LC Gupta Committee suggested that stock futures and options should be deliverable, we started off without the deliverable option. In 2019, SEBI made stock options and futures deliverable. Similarly, they wanted commodity contracts deliverable but traditional commodity exchanges were not equipped to handle it. We did not want to start at a sub-optimal level and then move up the chain.

Has compulsory delivery of contracts hindered your growth?

We are here for the long haul. BSE is 145 years old, unlike other organisations which are much younger and so may be impatient. We plan for 10-30-year growth, rather than the short term. If you need a robust exchange to help the economy, farmers and consumers in the long run, we need to wait and work hard. That is how we gauge our growth. We will not do anything that the regulator does not want us to do.

Going by the launch of three new agriculture contracts on a single day, will you lend greater focus to agriculture contracts, going forward?

Our focus would be on both agriculture and non-agriculture. We have enough focus on gold, silver and oil. Soon we will launch Brent crude. We have tied up with the Intercontinental Exchange, which has the largest crude trading contract in the world. We also focus on currency, interest rate futures and equity derivatives. We have employed specialists in different commodities to work across commodities.

Do you think liquidity is still a concern?

I have been told that not more than 20,000 people trade in a month across five exchanges. It is true that we have a shallow market. In fact, in the last five years the number of participants have shrunk, primarily due to lack of linkage between spot and futures market prices. We should definitely work to get more traders, farmer organisations and corporates to hedge their price risk. Though commodity exchanges have been here for 15 years, there has been no big progress. Now that SEBI is focusing on linking the futures market with the spot by enforcing delivery, I think, participation should improve. Liquidity will also improve as SEBI has allowed banks, mutual funds and foreigners to participate in the commodity space. SEBI has done a lot of liberalisation and taken corrective measures. I see an explosion in terms of the number of participants in commodity in the next few years with national exchanges like BSE and others entering the space. We have over four crore registered investors. Many of them also have interest in commodities such as gold and silver. Participants are also interested in linkages with domestic prices than international. Indian markets were settling on foreign prices as if we were a foreign market, but now things are changing. Compulsory delivery has made the linkage with domestic market strong. But, of course, we are in a transitionary phase. We are tying up with associations to get their members to trade with us. In fact, Steel Users Federation of India wants our new steel contract to be launched as the BSE-SUFI steel contract. They have 9,000 members and they have designed the contract. We gave them the platform and ensured proper risk management. We signed an agreement with Bharat Vyapar Association of Sangli for turmeric. They are getting their members and end-users to participate on the exchange.

What is the reason for the lack of traction from mutual funds and bank-owned broking firms despite SEBI allowing them to trade in commodities?

They are still preparing for risk management issues. Custodians need to be prepared. Currently, not a single custodian is available. The recent issues in commodity such as gold, cotton and castorseed oil have created doubts in the minds of participants about risk management. Professional investors have questions on the standard of operations. In fact, one of the reasons they give for the fall in market participation is the worry in the overall framework of the Indian traditional commodity exchange market. We have to step up to ensure that confidence in the Indian market returns. Ultimately, large institutions have the onus to protect the interest of their own investors and trade with caution. There are worries today in the area of fairness and safety of the market. The BSE brings these two things on the table for the market.

Will you be launching index derivatives?

The current regulations are not conducive for newer exchanges to launch commodity index derivatives trading. Being a pioneer in launching equity index and managing the most sought-after market barometer index Sensex, we are hopeful that we will soon be allowed to create and trade in commodity index derivatives.