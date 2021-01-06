Bharat Dynamics gains nearly 2% on stock market after receiving order worth ₹632.88 crore

The share price of Bharat Dynamics gained nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday after it announced of receiving order worth ₹632.88 crore.

The company was trading at ₹351.00, up ₹5.75 or 1.67 per cent on the BSE against previous day’s close of ₹345.25 at 10:10 am.

BDL has received Konkurs-M ATGM order along with launchers and test equipment worth ₹632.88 crore it said and added that its order book now stands at ₹8,100 crore.

During the day, the stock hit a high of ₹355.80 and a low of ₹350.