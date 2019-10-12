Broker's call: Bharti Airtel (Buy)

Imaging a cancer and its outcomes, the IIIT Hyderabad way
In typical hospital situations, doctors try to diagnose a cancer by first looking at reports of imaging tests ...
TradingBells
Bharti Airtel (Buy)
CMP: ₹382.65
Target: ₹440
Bharti Airtel is an Indian telecommunications provider promoted by Sunil Mittal in 1984. It is the third-largest provider of mobile telephony services in India after Jio and Vodafone Idea.
In the recent past, Reliance Jio had disrupted the telecom market by its low-cost products which brought a wave of changes in this industry since its launch. However, Airtel responded to the business in a positive manner by not offering any freebies, in fact, it has made many changes to its plan to increase the revenue which will add up to its profitability.
Performance highlights — FY19: a) Bharti Airtel, reported Gross Revenue of ₹80,780 crore during FY19, down 2.2 per cent percent from ₹82,639 crores during FY18; b) Profit after-tax declined by 16.2 per cent to ₹24,828 crore in FY19 against ₹29,626 crore in FY18; c) It has paid dividend consistently for many years, with the dividend yield rising to as high as 244 per cent in FY19 as against 194 per cent in FY18 and 11 per cent in FY17.
Outlook and valuation: Despite tough competition in the telecommunications industry, Airtel is one company which has managed to stay strong. They have focussed on increasing their ARPU by measures such as introduction of minimum commitment plans, focus on digital innovations and offering differentiated services to its premium customers. We can see the stock scale to new highs even approaching its all-time high ₹500.
In typical hospital situations, doctors try to diagnose a cancer by first looking at reports of imaging tests ...
There is a method to the madness, says Mylan President Rajiv Malik, on the spate of activity the generic ...
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
UK luxury car brand gets a new hub for its ‘Destination Zero’ mission, setting out a roadmap for zero ...
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
The Indian indices are witnessing high volatility in today’s session. The indices initially rallied following ...
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...