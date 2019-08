Shares of telecom tower operator Bharti Infratel Limited gain as much as 4.41 per cent to Rs 281.45, their highest since April 25, 2019.

The stock broke above a resistance at Rs 277.38. The breakout suggests that, in a couple of days, the stock may test the next resistance at Rs 299.03.

The stock is up 4.07 per cent this year as of last close, compared to the Nifty’s 8.9 per cent gains in the same period.