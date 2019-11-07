Stocks

Bhaskarpara Coal may give Prakash Ind a leg up

| Updated on November 06, 2019 Published on November 07, 2019

Prakash Industries has announced that it has emerged as the highest bidder for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh in the auction conducted by the Ministry of Coal.

The mine has an extractable reserve of 24.06 million tonnes and its coal is highly suitable for use in Prakash Industry’s integrated steel plant at Champa (Chhattisgarh). Currently, the company is buying coal from CIL and foreign companies. It expects Bhaskarpara Coal Mine to enhance its operating margins.

Prakash Industries Ltd
