Stocks

Biocon shares plunge 9% post Q3 results

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 22, 2021 Published on January 22, 2021

The shares of Biocon Limited were down 9 per cent during the morning trade on Friday after the company posted 18 per cent lower profits at ₹169 crore for the third-quarter of FY 2020-21.

At 11:15 am, Biocon was trading at ₹401.75 on the BSE, down ₹40.20 or 9.10 per cent. It hit an intraday high of ₹424.00 and an intraday low of ₹399.45. Biocon opened at ₹424.00 as against previous close of ₹441.95.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹401.70, down ₹40.25 or 9.11 per cent.

Biocon net profit down 18 per cent to ₹169 cr on Covid impact

Biocon Ltd on Thursday posted 18 per cent lower profits at ₹169 crore for the third-quarter of FY 2020-21 on a consolidated basis as against ₹206 crore posted last year despite good revenues from research services and biosimilars business.

However, the company’s revenue for Q3FY21 stood ₹ 1,879 crore, up 7 per cent as against ₹1,753 crore in the same period last year.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 22, 2021
stocks and shares
Biocon Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.