Blue Dart Express Ltd has announced the launch of a unified shipping API software platform, to cater to the logistics requirements of MSMEs and large enterprises.

The platform offered by eShipz.com will be integrated into its existing logistics infrastructure. This integration will provide access to advanced dispatch tools, ensuring seamless connectivity with sales platforms, marketplaces, order management systems, warehouse management systems, and enterprise resource planning systems of shippers.

The tool is designed to address the challenges faced by small, medium, and large establishments in managing their first-mile dispatches through digitisation. The solution is set to transform the way businesses handle their shipments, the company has said in its statement.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, said, “Through this platform, we aim to enhance the capabilities of both MSMEs and large enterprises, enabling them to optimize their supply chain processes and gain a competitive edge in their respective industries.”

Commenting on the partnership, Shivadeep Mahadi, Co-Founder and CMO of eShipz.com, added, “Our partnership with Blue Dart aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses through technology.’

Blue Dart stock rose 1.40 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹5,695.45 as of 1 pm on Thursday.