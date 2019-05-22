What to watch: BoB, Canara Bank, Cipla, Central Bank results

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Over 80 companies including Allcargo, Asahi India, Ashoka Buildcon, Bajaj Electricals, Bajaj Hindusthan, BoB, Canara Bank, Can Fin Homes, Central Bank, Cipla, Cummins India, Future Consumer, GSFC, IndusInd Bank, Jindal Saw, JK Lakshmi Cement, MOIL, Max Ventures, Quess Corp, Ramco Cements, Ramco Systems, Rane Brake Lining, Schneider Electric, Sintex, Skipper, Thangamayil, Thermax, Ugar Sugar and Veto Switchgears will declare their financial results on Wednesday.
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
