Stocks

BoB gains over 4% after share purchase agreement with Ansa Merchant Bank

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 13, 2019 Published on December 13, 2019

Shares of Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Friday advanced by over 4 per cent after the company signed a share purchase agreement with Ansa Merchant Bank to sell the business of Bank of Baroda Trinidad & Tobago.

On the BSE, the stock settled 3.93 per cent higher at ₹101.75. Intra-day, it rose 4.29 per cent to hit a high of ₹102.10. On the NSE, the stock rose 4.14 per cent to end at ₹101.95. During the day, it gained 4.34 per cent to ₹102.15. In terms of volume, 17.29 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE, while over 3.4 crore units changed hands on the NSE.

Bank of Baroda Trinidad & Tobago started its operations in October 2007 as a wholly-owned overseas subsidiary.

“We have had a long and successful tenure in Trinidad & Tobago and will look forward to a disruption-free service to our valued customers of in that market,” Executive Director Murali Ramaswami said in a statement.

The sale will need approval from the Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago. Bank of Baroda had decided to exit the business way back in May 2017.

Published on December 13, 2019
stocks and shares
Bank of Baroda
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares drop nearly 7% after stellar debut