Company news: Borosil Glass Works

Borosil Glass Works has made an additional investment of ₹2.50 crore by way of subscription towards the final call in the rights issue of partly paid-up equity shares of Klass Pack (Klasspack), a subsidiary company. Earlier in April, it had announced infusion of ₹5 crore and ₹2.50 crore in April and March, respectively, in Klasspack through the rights issue. In July last year, it had made an investment of ₹14.93 crore in Klasspack via rights issue. The company’s shareholding in Klasspack had increased to 70.21 per cent from 60.3 per cent, it had then said. Shares of Borosil Glass fell about 1 per cent at ₹128.60 on the BSE.