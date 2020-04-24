Britannia Industries shares rise 3.5 per cent on dividend announcement

Stocks of Britannia Industries on Friday jumped 3.5 per cent after the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each.

The scrip rose 3.40 per cent to close at Rs 3,048.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). During the day, it jumped 5.91 per cent to Rs 3,122.80.

The stock climbed 3.51 per cent to close at Rs 3,051 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The board of the company in a meeting declared “interim dividend at 3,500 per cent - Rs 35 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each - for the financial year 2019-20,” Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The maker of Good Day and Tiger biscuits said that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend is May 2, 2020.

The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders before May 23, 2020.\