Broker' call: Wipro (sell)

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
ICICI Securities
Wipro (sell)
Target: ₹358
CMP: ₹416.85
Several earlier attempts by Indian IT (including Wipro) to buy or build sizeable consulting practices have not been successful. However, learning from HCLT’s then bold bet on software products (similarly adjacent to IT) suggests there can always be a first.
Keeping Capco as a separate entity should address branding, GTM and culture conflict issues to an extent. Successful cross-selling/integration of offerings will likely depend on the incentive structure promoting the same.
Capco’s revenue stagnancy is of concern as it can be a further drag on the already low growth of Wipro. Given its onsite / consulting heavy nature, the acquisition should weigh on IT services’ margins (by 110bps, proforma, excl. amortisation). Our IRR scenario analysis pegs best case/worst case IRR of +8% -4%. Implied 1-year forward P/E for Capco could be 35-45x (vs 21x of Wipro).
Given its large size and lofty valuations, risk of integration challenges/future impairments (e.g. in HPS) cannot be ruled out. As in HCLT, this bold bet should remain an overhang on multiples till the time street finds comfort in integration.
Our FY22E-FY23E EPS witness 6-8 per cent downgrade as we adjust for the acquisition. We reduce our target multiple to 17x FY23E EPS (vs 19x earlier) and target price from ₹430 to ₹358.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...