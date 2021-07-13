Broker's call: Avenue Supermarts (Neutral)

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Motilal Oswal
Avenue Supermarts (Neutral)
Target: ₹3,220
CMP: ₹3,347.05
The revenue recovery in Avenue Supermarts (DMART) has been much better than that during the previous lockdown, growing 33 per cent y-o-y (13 per cent below pre-Covid levels). Gross margin declined by 110bp YoY, despite the base quarter having seen a severe impact on the margin accretive Discretionary category due to Covid-19.
We have largely maintained our estimates and expect a buoyant recovery from 2QFY22 onwards, factoring in 24 per cent revenue/PAT CAGR over FY20-23. We see a limited upside given the rich valuations.
We expect DMart to deliver FY20-23 revenue/PAT CAGR of 24 per cent each, factoring in 30/40 store additions and nearly 50 per cent single store sales growth in FY22/FY23. Unlike other retailers, grocery retailers like DMart have seen a swift recovery once COVID related restrictions were lifted and a healthy margin improvement.
The stock is trading at rich valuations (55.3x FY23E EV/EBIDA and 87.4x FY23E P/E).
Expensive valuations; risk of a moderation in growth, owing to strong traction for online retailers in a post-Covidworld; and the presence of deep pocket players like Amazon and Reliance Retail restricts the near-term upside.
We value DMART at 52x FY23E EV/EBITDA (which is around its average multiple of ~57x).
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...