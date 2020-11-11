Broker's call: Berger Paints (Sell)

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
IDBI Capital
Berger Paints (Sell)
Target: ₹518
CMP: ₹641.45
Berger Paints results were above expectations. The company has outperformed competition (Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac) on volume growth in decorative coating business by 200-600 bps. General and industrial coating business improved sequentially, driven by gradual unlocking and improvement in industrial activity. Demand from tier 2-3-4 cities outperformed that from metro.
Revenue from subsidiaries grew by 22 per cent y-o-y in Q2FY21, driven by strong performance of polish subsidiary Bolix S.A. and inclusion of revenue from STP Ltd (acquired in November 2019).
Benign raw material cost, control over discretionary expenses and operating leverage supported gross/EBITDA margin expansion. Positively, Berger Paints has ramped up overall investments by 66 per cent (to ₹450 crore) for capacity expansion in Lucknow plant which will be operational by December 2021.
The management expects H2FY21 to be stronger, driven by festivity and recovery of demand in urban cities.
We have upgraded our EPS estimate by 4 per cent/1 per cent in FY22-23. We maintain our Sell rating on the stock (due to expensive valuation) with a revised target price of ₹518 (50x FY23 EPS as per DDM).
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
The company has a strong balance sheet, but there is the Chinese factor to be considered
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...