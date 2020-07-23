Broker's call: Britannia (Buy)

Axis Securities

Britannia (Buy)

Target: ₹4,300

CMP: ₹3,805.45

Britannia Industries has reported a blockbuster performance for Q1FY21, beating ours and consensus estimates by a healthy margin on all key metrics.

The strong volume growth was driven by an excellent execution, category tailwinds and portfolio maximisation. Core EBITDA margins of 21.2 per cent, +644 bps y-o-y expansion were at an all-time high despite a rise in Covid-19 led costs, largely driven by GM expansion, A&P rationalisation, sharp focus on cost savings and operational efficiencies.

EBITDA at ₹717 crore was up 82 per cent y-o-y . Strong operating performance and a lower ETR on a y-o-y basis led to a healthy 115 per cent y-o-y growth in PAT at ₹543 crore against ₹249 crore in Q1FY20.

In the near- to medium-term category tailwinds (led by in-home consumption), distribution penetration, share gains in rural areas and benign RM prices are to keep the growth momentum strong.

Retaining ‘Buy’ with a revised target price of ₹4,300 (₹3,877 earlier) at 50x FY22 EPS.