Broker's call: Coal India (Buy)

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Centrum Broking
Coal India (Buy)
Target: ₹252
CMP: ₹185.2
Coal India is back on the growth path after a subdued FY21. The shortage of coal globally amid supply crunch and higher demand might put environment concerns on the back burner for the time being.
The recovery in demand and surge in international thermal coal prices (up 3 times in one year) would drive domestic price increase in both e-auction and FSA coal. Besides, due to seasonality, coal volume too would continue to rise in H2FY22. This would help offset an increase in employee cost (due to wage revision for non-executives w.e.f. July 2021). With improved outlook on coal earnings, we believe the increase in employee cost will be more than offset. Coal India’s receivables are also on a downtrend, with debtors down by about ₹3,800 crore to about ₹15,800 crore at August-end.
The company had given dividend of ₹16 per share in FY21 and we expect DPS of ₹20 in FY22 and FY23. At current stock price, the dividend yield is about 11 per cent. We raise our FY22/FY23 EBITDA by 11 per cent/17 per cent to factor in a higher increase in FSA and e-auction coal prices, partially offset by higher employee and other operating cost.
As a result of the increase in earnings, we also increase our target price to ₹252 (earlier ₹200), based on 4x FY23 EV/EBITDA.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...