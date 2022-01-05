Stocks

Broker's call: Coal India (Buy)

| Updated on January 05, 2022

Edelweiss Securities

Coal India (Buy)

Target: ₹210

CMP: ₹153.7

Coal India (CIL) operating performance has improved further. Key highlights are: Production rate caught up with sales for the first time in FY22; Larger and more profitable subsidiaries showed a marked improvement in performance; Inventory declined slightly in Dec-21 to 28.6 mt; e-auction volume, after falling in Oct-21, has been improving steadily, particularly to the non-regulated sector; and rake availability has continuously improved. After hitting a trough of 241.9 rakes/day, the rake movement improved to 272.2 rakes/day in Nov-21.

Taking cues from the current rate, we expect CIL’s FY22 offtake to rise 14 per cent y-o-y to 650–655 mt (our estimate: 643 mt)

Despite a lacklustre performance in H1-FY22, we expect H2-FY22 to be much better for CIL, led by higher e-auction premium and sales volume. Furthermore, the higher e-auction premium achieved in Oct-Nov-21 and focus on the non-regulated sector in Dec-21 are likely to improve profitability.

On the working capital front, we still do not see an inventory build-up. If the current offtake continues, we expect inventory to reduce to much lower levels by Mar-22 than 96.6 mt in Mar-21. Going by the possibility of better earnings and cash accretion, we maintain Buy on the stock with an unchanged target price of ₹210 (9x FY23 EPS).

Published on January 05, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Coal India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like