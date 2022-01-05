Broker's call: Coal India (Buy)

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Edelweiss Securities
Coal India (Buy)
Target: ₹210
CMP: ₹153.7
Coal India (CIL) operating performance has improved further. Key highlights are: Production rate caught up with sales for the first time in FY22; Larger and more profitable subsidiaries showed a marked improvement in performance; Inventory declined slightly in Dec-21 to 28.6 mt; e-auction volume, after falling in Oct-21, has been improving steadily, particularly to the non-regulated sector; and rake availability has continuously improved. After hitting a trough of 241.9 rakes/day, the rake movement improved to 272.2 rakes/day in Nov-21.
Taking cues from the current rate, we expect CIL’s FY22 offtake to rise 14 per cent y-o-y to 650–655 mt (our estimate: 643 mt)
Despite a lacklustre performance in H1-FY22, we expect H2-FY22 to be much better for CIL, led by higher e-auction premium and sales volume. Furthermore, the higher e-auction premium achieved in Oct-Nov-21 and focus on the non-regulated sector in Dec-21 are likely to improve profitability.
On the working capital front, we still do not see an inventory build-up. If the current offtake continues, we expect inventory to reduce to much lower levels by Mar-22 than 96.6 mt in Mar-21. Going by the possibility of better earnings and cash accretion, we maintain Buy on the stock with an unchanged target price of ₹210 (9x FY23 EPS).
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...