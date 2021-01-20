Broker's call: Coromandel International (Buy)

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Motilal Oswal
Coromandel International (Buy)
Target: ₹1,090
Buy: ₹838.20
We believe the earnings growth momentum is likely to sustain in Q3 FY21. We expect Coromandel to report revenue/EBITDA/ adj. PAT growth of 15 per cent/17 per cent/29 per cent y-o-y on the back of a strong, ongoing rabi season. We expect manufacturing EBITDA/mt to grow 10 per cent.
Absolute EBITDA from the trading segment would grow 5.8x y-o-y on account of higher volumes and better trading margins.
We believe key levers, which would drive growth for the company, going forward, are: a focus on increasing penetration in existing markets; debottlenecking to increase capacity; its efforts to find a way to lower the cost of raw material (rock) while maintaining the same level of quality, and to establish an alternative sourcing destination (which would aid in saving cost); the launch of 3–4 molecules in the crop protection segment; inorganic growth; and focusing on profitable growth in the retail business by reorganising stores depending on the consumption pattern. The structural story remains intact with regard to increasing farmers’ awareness about having balanced nutrients in crops.
This is likely to aid the shift from urea to complex fertilisers, and Coromandel thus stands to be a key beneficiary. However, the key monitorable in the near future shall be RM prices.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
₹1503 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1500148015101525 As the stock has broken out of resistance at ₹1,500, ...
The stock of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, after witnessing a fresh breakout, on Tuesday hit a fresh 52-week high ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...