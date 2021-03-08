Broker's call: Gujarat State Petronet (Buy)

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Motilal Oswal
Gujarat State Petronet (Buy)
Target: ₹400
CMP: ₹285.55
Gujarat State Petroleum has a 54 per cent stake in Gujarat Gas, which amounts to a market capitalisation of ₹19,700 crore, much higher than its m-cap of ₹15,600 crore. Major concerns for the above anomaly have been: a) expected decline in tariffs of GSPL due to over-utilisation of the High Pressure grid, and b) concerns over the usage of cash. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC), the parent company of GSPL with a 37.6 per cent stake, has traditionally been a debt ridden company, raising concerns whether the cash generated by GSPL may be used to reward minority shareholders. GSPC’s tryst with upstream investments has not been successful, resulting in its standalone/consolidated net debt rising to a peak of ₹23,400 crore/₹27,700 crore in FY17. As a result of better profitability from subsidiaries/JVs and lack of continued capex in upstream, consolidated net debt has reduced from a peak of ₹26,200 crore in FY17 to ₹7,600 crore in FY20.
The management targets to become debt free in the next 3-4 quarters. It could reward shareholders by increasing its dividend payout from nearly 12-13 per cent at present (the company has an interest cost of about ₹100 crore – similar to dividend payments). At a 25 per cent holding company discount, the 54 per cent stake in Gujarat Gas provides a valuation of ₹275/share to GSPL. We value GSPL standalone operations at 7x to arrive at our Target Price of ₹400/share (core business continues to trade for free) and reiterate Buy.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...