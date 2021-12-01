Broker's call: HDFC Bank (Buy)

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
LKP Securities
HDFC Bank (Buy)
Target: ₹2,104
CMP: ₹1,493.6
While the regulatory changes by RBI are aimed at mitigating systemic risks and facilitating innovation on the digital front, HDFC Bank aims to deliver industry-beating growth through market share gains. The focus on new-age technologies like IoT, cloud and artificial intelligence is to enhance credit risk assessment through an improvement in the underwriting process and accelerate customer acquisitions.
Its credit card share (23 per cent as at September 2021) is likely to improve post lifting of the ban on issue of new cards for almost 8 months. Our investment argument is based on improved growth prospects on opening up of the economy, digital adoption to enhance technological architecture and best-in-class return on assets.
The bank carries immense growth (secured and unsecured) prospects which will be driven by market share gain as well as partnership with fin-techs (BNPL loans), providing an effective platform to expand lending opportunities across diverse verticals.
Separately, the bank is aiming to grow the mortgage portfolio by leveraging its relationship with HDFC Ltd.
Moreover, it is working towards affordable housing via partnerships with HFCs other than HDFC Ltd.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...