Broker's call: JK Lakshmi Cement (Buy)

Anand Rathi

JK Lakshmi Cement (Buy)

Target: ₹380

CMP: ₹282.50

The lockdown hit JK Lakshmi’s Q1 performance. Its revenue/ EBITDA/PAT fell 21 per cent , 15.6 per cent and 36 per cent respectively. The high Covid-impacted West and frequent local lockdowns in the East pushed cement volumes down 18 per cent y-o-y.

The management’s focus on de-levering continues; it is keeping on hold its expansion in the North. The East and West continue to suffer from cities being locked down; pockets in the North are also locked down. The migrant labour issue resolution, firm prices, rising institutional demand, fixed-cost savings and the 10MW WHRS at Sirohi will help its performance.

The management is still keeping its proposed 2.5 mt capacity expansion in the North on hold.

The ramping-up of its Cuttack GU suffered from the lockdown. Gross debt (standalone) was ₹1,500 crore as against ₹120 crore debt, the company availed of the moratorium, and talked about repaying ₹200 crore debt each in FY21 and FY22.

We retain our Buy call, with a ₹370 target (₹325 earlier).