Broker's call: PNB Housing (Hold)

MGNREGA: A welcome salve in pandemic times
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
ICICI Securities
PNB Housing (Hold)
Target: ₹215
CMP: ₹220.75
PNB Housing has reported better earnings (PAT: ₹257 crore vs I-Sec’s ₹70 crore estimates), driven by better control over operational expenditure (down 26 per cent y-o-y) and lower credit costs (down 54 per cent y-o-y).
Covid provisions of ₹70 crore in Q1-FY21 took the aggregate additional provisions to ₹540 crore (nearly 65 bps of AUM).
As on June 2020, moratorium 2.0 declined to about 39 per cent (retail: approximately 29 per cent).
Other important considerations are: Headline asset quality (GS3: 2.76 per cent) was largely stable because of in-force moratoriums (approx: 85 per cent of the corporate book); retail collections were muted in April/May and picked up predominantly in June; and continue to await clarity (pending Board meeting of promoter PNB) on its participation in the rights issue.
Vulnerability of PNB Housing Finance’s balance sheet to new corporate (and continuing retail) slippages is still a cause of concern. The company is running a very tight ship in shorter ALM buckets leaving very little room for disappointment. We have upgraded the stock to Hold (from Reduce) with a target price of ₹215.
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...