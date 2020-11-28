Broker's call: SpiceJet (Buy)

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Equity99
SpiceJet (Buy)
Target: ₹105
CMP: ₹71.50
The company posted a stellar performance in Q2-2021, which is traditionally a weak quarter for airlines. The company cut down on the net losses from ₹461.21 crore in Q2-2020 to ₹105.60 crore in Q2-2021. Passenger fares increased by 16 per cent y-o-y to ₹4,561 while the costs per available seat kilometer (ASKM) rose at a lower rate y-o-y. SpiceJet worked with only 29 per cent of its usual capacity it runs with in the quarter.
The performance was also augmented by the fact that the freight and logistics segment revenue has grown 5x y-o-y in Q2-2020 to ₹226.98 crore (21 per cent of revenue in Q2-2021 vs. 1.2 per cent in Q2-2020) while posting a positive segment PBT margin of 9.2 per cent in Q2-2021 compared to negative PBT margin of 63.5 per cent in Q2-2020.
The company has seen huge decline in operating costs across line items including in case of fuel costs, airport maintenance costs and employee expenses. We believe the company’s Q2-2021 performance in terms of improved losses, costs curtailment measures, lower oil prices, and the company’s focus on cargo segment should help it have a 1 per cent CAGR growth in EBITDA over FY2021-FY2025. However, it may continue to have negative net-worth over the forecast period, unless it can further augment its cost structure or experience increased passenger fares, consistently.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
A leopard that strikes fear in a Himalayan valley and awe in the heart of a visitor
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...