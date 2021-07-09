Exchanges to delist CIRP cos in 30 minutes of NCLT oral order

In a bid to curb speculative trades, stock exchanges have decided to suspend trading in bankrupt companies once the NCLT through an oral order approves a resolution plan which provides to write off the existing share capital.

Further, exchanges have directed the resolution professional to inform the details on the impact of the NCLT approved resolution plan on the existing shareholders within 30 minutes of the oral order.

In the recent past, there have been instances where the approved resolution plan provides for delisting of the company without any payout to the existing shareholders.

However, it is observed that there is a considerable time lag between the pronouncement of oral and written order of NCLT, said NSE in a statement on Friday.

Disclosure

Companies generally hold on to the information and do not make timely disclosure to the stock exchanges until receipt of a written copy of the order. By this time, the information is available to a select group of people and it creates asymmetry and confusion in the market, it added.

In order deal with this, NSE said the company has to disclose the fact of approval of resolution plan on oral pronouncement or written order on immediate basis and not later than 30 minutes.

Additionally, the Resolution Professional has to inform through the Exchange platform any impact on the existing investors of listed securities on areas such as status of listing and any write-off of existing holding without any payment to such holders.

In instances where the resolution plan provides that the value of the listed securities is considered zero or extinguished without any payment to the existing equity shareholders, exchanges in coordination with each other, based on the intimation of the oral order from the company shall suspend the trading in the company on immediate basis, it said.

As soon as company is admitted into CIRP, exchanges will provide an alert at the time of order entry informing the market participants that the scrip is undergoing CIRP, said BSE in a statement.

Since this alert on the company will be available from the day of CIRP admission till the resolution plan is approved, the market participants will be clearly aware of the status of the company and shall exercise necessary due diligence while trading in the security, it added.